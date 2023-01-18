Maruti Suzuki India recalls 17,362 vehicles

For inspection and replacement of airbag controller

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 08th December, 2022 and 12th January, 2023. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (affected part), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.

Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced.

