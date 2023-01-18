JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices drift higher in early trade; Nifty above 18,050
Business Standard

Board of Comfort Fincap to consider stock split

Capital Market 

On 03 February 2023

The Board of Comfort Fincap will meet on 03 February 2023 to consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 09:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU