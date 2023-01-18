Cipla launches its point-of-care testing device - Cippoint

Cipla announced the launch of Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device. This state-of-the-art device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

The device is CE IVD approved - indicating the device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, thus ensuring reliable testing solutions.

With entry in these new segments, Cipla has expanded its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories and aims to bridge the current gap in the diagnostic ecosystem in India by providing reliable and accurate tests at affordable prices.

Cippoint - an immunofluorescence based quantitative analyser, will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, thus enabling a faster clinical decision-making process. Cippoint has an automated system and user-friendly interface which can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure.

Cippoint aims to enable smaller healthcare establishments provide an accurate point-of-care testing experience, ultimately improving patient health outcomes.

