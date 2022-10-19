Brookfield India Real Estate Trust receives 5-star rating from GRESB

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has been awarded a 5-star rating for its environmental, social, and governance performance from GRESB.

The company received an overall score of 90%, for operational buildings 21% higher than the global average. For the recently developed buildings, GRESB awarded BIRET with a 96% score.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's holistic ESG program drives value across both its physical and social initiatives, reflecting a pledge to positively impact its surrounding environments by creating safe, sustainable, and vibrant communities across the lifecycle of real estate from design to operation.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was also recognized as sector leader for sustainable office development in Asia by GRESB.

GRESB is an internationally recognized benchmark, assessing the ESG performance of $6.9 trillion of assets under management. The GRESB Sector Leader Awards recognize real estate and infrastructure companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability annually.

