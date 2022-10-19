JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Power shares edge lower

Ultratech Cement Q2 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 756 cr
Business Standard

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust receives 5-star rating from GRESB

Capital Market 

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has been awarded a 5-star rating for its environmental, social, and governance performance from GRESB.

The company received an overall score of 90%, for operational buildings 21% higher than the global average. For the recently developed buildings, GRESB awarded BIRET with a 96% score.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's holistic ESG program drives value across both its physical and social initiatives, reflecting a pledge to positively impact its surrounding environments by creating safe, sustainable, and vibrant communities across the lifecycle of real estate from design to operation.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was also recognized as sector leader for sustainable office development in Asia by GRESB.

GRESB is an internationally recognized benchmark, assessing the ESG performance of $6.9 trillion of assets under management. The GRESB Sector Leader Awards recognize real estate and infrastructure companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability annually.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU