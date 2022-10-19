Edelweiss Financial Services' public issue of NCDs oversubscribed

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

The Tranche II Issue has seen a significant demand in the Retail segment with a total collection of Rs 415.52 crore.

The Tranche II Issue opened on 03 October 2022 and closed on 17 October 2022. The NCDs will be listed on BSE to provide liquidity to the investors.

