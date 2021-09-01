Bajaj Auto sells 3.73 lakh units in August 2021

Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 373,270 units in month of August 2021 compared to 356,199 units in August 2020, recording a growth of 5%.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 172,595 units (lower by 7%) and exports of 200,675 units (higher by 18%).

The company recorded a growth of 5% in sale of two-wheelers and a decline of 1% in sale of commercial vehicles.

