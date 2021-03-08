Meera Industries receives export order of USD 180,000

-
For supply of its recently launched product for direct twisting and precision windingMeera Industries has received an export order of USD 180,000 from Turkey based Monofiber Teknik Tekstil San Tic. The order is for the company's recently launched MODEL DTX-260 (Direct Twisting + Precision Winding).
The company developed this model during the lockdown. There is a large global market for this type of model. This machine will be used for all kinds of industrial threads twisting and winding like woven sacks Threads, FIBC Threads, Cotton Twine, PP Tapes etc.
