Easy Trip Planners spurts as board to mull bonus, stock split

Easy Trip Planners surged 8.99% to Rs 417.50 after the company said its board will consider the proposal for increase in authorised share capital through issue of bonus equity shares and/or stock split on 10 October 2022.As on 30 June 2022, the promoter & promoter group held 74.90% stake in the company
Easy Trip Planners is an online travel platform, offering end to end travel solutions which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.
The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 114.7% to Rs 33.13 crore on 179.7% surge in net sales to Rs 87.58 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
