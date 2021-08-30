Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.35, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.56% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% gain in NIFTY and a 55.65% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.35, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 16871.45. The Sensex is at 56669.84, up 0.97%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has added around 4.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17520.25, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 158.85, up 1.99% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up 17.56% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% gain in NIFTY and a 55.65% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)