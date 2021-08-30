Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 August 2021.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd surged 13.20% to Rs 117.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd spiked 9.05% to Rs 423.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19721 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd soared 7.68% to Rs 1361.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24339 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd rose 7.14% to Rs 7655. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3546 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd jumped 7.11% to Rs 464.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

