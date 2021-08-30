Pritika Auto Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Repro India Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd and Angel Broking Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2021.

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd spiked 17.25% to Rs 20.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd soared 14.98% to Rs 495.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10069 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd surged 10.05% to Rs 1786.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9017 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 3193.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 227 shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 1199.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30748 shares in the past one month.

