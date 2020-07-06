Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 5%, gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 557, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.4% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 6.28% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 557, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 18.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6971.05, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 557.1, up 5.49% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down 12.4% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 6.28% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)