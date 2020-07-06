Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 3.39%, up for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.4, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 1.13% drop in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.4, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.74% on the day, quoting at 10791.6. The Sensex is at 36581.01, up 1.55%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 0.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15285.9, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 581.25, up 3.45% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 1.13% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 12.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

