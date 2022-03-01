Mahindra & Mahindra records 89% growth in Feb auto sales

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2022 stood at 54455 vehicles, recording a growth of 89% YoY.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27551 vehicles in February 2022, recording a YoY increase of 79%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27663 vehicles in February 2022, recording a YoY increase of 80%.

Exports for the month rose 54% at 2814 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20166 vehicles in February 2022 with growth of 119%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their robust growth trajectory in February 2022.

