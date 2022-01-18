Rites signs MoU with IIT, Roorkee for exploring opportunities in infra sector

Rites and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore viable business opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

Under this agreement, RITES and IIT-R will collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development and technical services, including consultancy assignments etc.

The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other's expertise and to push the vision of building sustainable and robust infrastructure in the country and abroad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)