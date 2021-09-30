Mahindra & Mahindra to open bookings for XUV700 from 07 October

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced the complete variant lineup and date of booking commencement for its SUV, the XUV700. While launch prices for some of the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant line-up announced today aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and Rs 12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) (Ex-showroom, all India). All prices will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings.

Official bookings will open on 07 October 2021.

Mahindra will also offer XUV700 under Leasing in association with Mahindra Finance and Orix to its retail and corporate customers. Customers can benefit from a hassle-free ownership experience that includes repair, maintenance, resale value and insurance.

Additionally, the XUV700 will be available under Mahindra Subscription at zero down payment and road tax. Customers can enjoy the flexibility to change the tenure of ownership and upgrade to a higher variant every year.

