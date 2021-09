Sanofi receives consideration of Rs 587.64 cr for sale of its nutraceuticals biz

On 29 September 2021

Sanofi India has completed the transaction for slump sale and transfer of the company's Nutraceuticals business, on a going concern basis to Universal Nutriscience on 29 September 2021.

After the working capital adjustment on the closing date, the total consideration for the transaction has been calculated at Rs. 587.64 crore. The company has received the final consideration of Rs. 587.64 crore on the closing date.

