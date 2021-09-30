Sterling & Wilson Solar update on receipt of outstanding loans

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that the promoters i.e.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Daruvala have facilitated the repayment of the balance Outstanding Loans along with further interest accrued till date, by Sterling and Wilson and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE to the Company and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO respectively.

With this, the entire outstanding loans of Rs. 2,563 crore as on the date of listing of Company's equity shares on the Stock Exchanges along with all further interest accrued till date stands repaid in full.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)