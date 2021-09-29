Persistent Systems announces three strategic acquisitions

-
-
Persistent Systems today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Charlotte, North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360, and the business of East Brunswick, New Jersey-based Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India.
Founded in 1990, SCI brings deep domain consulting capabilities specializing in Payment solutions, integration, and support services for an impressive portfolio of leading US Banks.
Additionally, Fusion360 provides application development, maintenance, and support for leading Payment platforms including IBM's Financial Transaction Manager (FTM).
Shree Partners, established in 2005, is a digital transformation and technology solutions company that helps clients in BFSI and other industries increase profitability by implementing and maintaining innovative Cloud, Infrastructure, Data, and AI/ML solutions that reduce costs and drive revenue.
