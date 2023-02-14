Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 95.12% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.12% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.800.41 95 OPM %35.0070.73 -PBDT0.280.29 -3 PBT0.280.29 -3 NP0.180.22 -18
