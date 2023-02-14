JUST IN
North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 86.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 72.13 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 86.84% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.1355.04 31 OPM %7.206.23 -PBDT3.651.95 87 PBT2.951.55 90 NP2.131.14 87

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

