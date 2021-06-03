Mahindra to supply Airport Surveillance Radars for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard

Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems, Mumbai for procurement of 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on 03 June 2021.

The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the 'Buy & Make' category.

The installation of these radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance safety & efficiency in flying operations of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

