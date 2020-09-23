Majesco rallies after Unifi Wealth buys stake

Majesco jumped 4.04% to Rs 809.50 after Unifi Wealth Management bought 0.71% stake in the IT company via bulk deal on NSE.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, Unifi Wealth Management bought 2.06 lakh equity shares (0.71% equity) of Majesco at Rs 779.05 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.

Majesco hit an all-time high at Rs 816 today. The scrip has zoomed 374.64% from its 52-week low of Rs 170.55 hit on 24 March 2020.

Majesco's consolidated net profit fell 4.8% to Rs 11.44 crore on a 20.1% surge in net sales to Rs 311 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.

