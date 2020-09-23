MRF Ltd sees sustained selling

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 57600, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.57% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 1.07% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57600, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 11103.25. The Sensex is at 37585.13, down 0.39%.MRF Ltd has eased around 3.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7695.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6232 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16449 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 57542.4, down 0.26% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 12.57% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 1.07% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

