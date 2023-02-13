Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 47.30 croreNet Loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 47.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.3056.34 -16 OPM %-4.461.69 -PBDT-4.17-0.84 -396 PBT-5.43-2.15 -153 NP-4.02-1.58 -154
