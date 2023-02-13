MSTC consolidated net profit rises 13.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 168.88 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 13.90% to Rs 47.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 168.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.168.88188.9532.4734.2969.0373.4463.5668.1947.0441.30

