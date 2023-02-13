MSTC consolidated net profit rises 13.90% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 168.88 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 13.90% to Rs 47.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 168.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales168.88188.95 -11 OPM %32.4734.29 -PBDT69.0373.44 -6 PBT63.5668.19 -7 NP47.0441.30 14

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:39 IST

