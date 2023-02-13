Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 69.46% to Rs 30.79 croreNet loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.46% to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.79100.81 -69 OPM %-3.707.14 -PBDT-1.246.62 PL PBT-2.385.92 PL NP-1.824.29 PL
