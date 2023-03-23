Man Industries gallops on starting production at Gujarat plant

Man Industries (India) surged 7.40% to Rs 98.25 after the company said it has started production at its new plant at Anjar, Gujarat on 22 March 2023.

The new Anjar plant will manufacturing of ERW API grade line pipes to serve hydro-carbon and City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing & coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, realty & trading. It caters to International clients in the oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilizers.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 37.20 crore on 4.3% rise in sales to Rs 658.11 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

