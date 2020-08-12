Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 371.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the March 2020 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.77% in the June 2020 quarter
Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2020 quarter
Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.88% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 398.33 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 371.35% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 398.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 238.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales398.33238.85 67 OPM %10.929.70 -PBDT35.3516.21 118 PBT23.874.23 464 NP17.113.63 371
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU