Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 371.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 398.33 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 371.35% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 398.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 238.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.398.33238.8510.929.7035.3516.2123.874.2317.113.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)