Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 371.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 398.33 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 371.35% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 398.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 238.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales398.33238.85 67 OPM %10.929.70 -PBDT35.3516.21 118 PBT23.874.23 464 NP17.113.63 371

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:28 IST

