Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 277.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 151.54% to Rs 681.63 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 277.04% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 151.54% to Rs 681.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.68% to Rs 55.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 1759.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2221.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales681.63270.98 152 1759.282221.71 -21 OPM %8.534.03 -9.558.02 - PBDT25.3115.36 65 120.07134.36 -11 PBT9.873.59 175 67.7688.43 -23 NP12.483.31 277 55.5058.84 -6

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:28 IST

