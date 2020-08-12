Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 277.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 151.54% to Rs 681.63 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 277.04% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 151.54% to Rs 681.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.68% to Rs 55.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 1759.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2221.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

681.63270.981759.282221.718.534.039.558.0225.3115.36120.07134.369.873.5967.7688.4312.483.3155.5058.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)