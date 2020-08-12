Integra Engineering India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.10% to Rs 8.77 croreNet loss of Integra Engineering India reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.10% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.7715.69 -44 OPM %-2.8516.00 -PBDT-0.042.78 PL PBT-0.412.40 PL NP-0.341.70 PL
