Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2021.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 13.30% to Rs 37.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd spiked 11.44% to Rs 416.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23173 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 39.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd exploded 7.41% to Rs 113.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17300 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd advanced 7.25% to Rs 90.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

