Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 397.12 croreNet Loss of Nahar Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 397.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 460.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 1554.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1859.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales397.12460.80 -14 1554.471859.06 -16 OPM %7.665.48 -5.856.57 - PBDT17.5213.72 28 38.5467.59 -43 PBT-1.98-7.75 74 -32.44-10.99 -195 NP-2.50-12.36 80 -24.70-21.70 -14
