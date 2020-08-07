Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 17.02% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 193.25 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 17.02% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 193.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales193.25165.32 17 OPM %22.8722.71 -PBDT42.2235.82 18 PBT41.5535.47 17 NP41.2635.26 17

Fri, August 07 2020. 16:41 IST

