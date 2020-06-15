Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 60.15 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 38.73% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.36% to Rs 50.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 279.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.1552.31 15 279.89230.93 21 OPM %11.9911.91 -20.1919.71 - PBDT5.524.88 13 49.9540.32 24 PBT5.174.48 15 48.5038.87 25 NP7.635.50 39 50.4838.43 31
