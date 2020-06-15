Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 60.15 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 38.73% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.36% to Rs 50.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 279.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

