Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 65.21 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 71.59% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 65.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.2152.28 25 OPM %9.8311.76 -PBDT3.322.47 34 PBT1.060.24 342 NP0.501.76 -72

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:38 IST

