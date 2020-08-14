Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 65.21 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 71.59% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 65.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.65.2152.289.8311.763.322.471.060.240.501.76

