ID Info Business Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of ID Info Business Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.280.01 2700 0.320.07 357 OPM %32.140 -6.25-71.43 - PBDT0.090 0 0.02-0.05 LP PBT0.08-0.01 LP 0.01-0.06 LP NP0.08-0.01 LP 0.01-0.06 LP

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:09 IST

