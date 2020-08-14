Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
NCC consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 44.91% to Rs 611.51 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 33.44% to Rs 257.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.91% to Rs 611.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales611.511110.04 -45 OPM %64.5562.60 -PBDT503.31750.76 -33 PBT352.38587.01 -40 NP257.41386.72 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU