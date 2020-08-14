JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Loyal Equipments consolidated net profit rises 784.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.91% to Rs 611.51 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 33.44% to Rs 257.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.91% to Rs 611.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales611.511110.04 -45 OPM %64.5562.60 -PBDT503.31750.76 -33 PBT352.38587.01 -40 NP257.41386.72 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU