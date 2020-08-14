Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.91% to Rs 611.51 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 33.44% to Rs 257.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.91% to Rs 611.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.611.511110.0464.5562.60503.31750.76352.38587.01257.41386.72

