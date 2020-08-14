ID Info Business Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreID Info Business Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
