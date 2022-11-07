Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.28% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 30.70% to Rs 148.73 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 72.28% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 148.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.73214.63 -31 OPM %5.004.11 -PBDT3.025.81 -48 PBT0.713.58 -80 NP0.742.67 -72

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

