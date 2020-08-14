JUST IN
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries standalone net profit declines 56.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 64.95 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 56.58% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 64.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.9551.98 25 OPM %10.1512.25 -PBDT3.722.90 28 PBT1.550.76 104 NP0.992.28 -57

