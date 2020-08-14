Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit declines 66.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.52% to Rs 128.99 crore

Net profit of Clariant Chemicals (India) declined 66.46% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.52% to Rs 128.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 209.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.128.99209.818.368.9514.6825.815.1816.123.7811.27

