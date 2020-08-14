Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit declines 66.46% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.52% to Rs 128.99 crore

Net profit of Clariant Chemicals (India) declined 66.46% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.52% to Rs 128.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 209.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.99209.81 -39 OPM %8.368.95 -PBDT14.6825.81 -43 PBT5.1816.12 -68 NP3.7811.27 -66

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:52 IST

