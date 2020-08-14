JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 21.73 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 38.89% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.7321.00 3 OPM %9.947.14 -PBDT2.241.51 48 PBT2.081.37 52 NP1.501.08 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU