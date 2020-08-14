Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 21.73 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 38.89% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.7321.009.947.142.241.512.081.371.501.08

