GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.74% to Rs 7.95 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.74% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.9514.134.032.340.270.290.050.110.050.11

