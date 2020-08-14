JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.74% to Rs 7.95 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.74% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.9514.13 -44 OPM %4.032.34 -PBDT0.270.29 -7 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.050.11 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU