GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.74% to Rs 7.95 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.74% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.9514.13 -44 OPM %4.032.34 -PBDT0.270.29 -7 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.050.11 -55
