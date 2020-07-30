JUST IN
Kirloskar Oil Engines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Power stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 20.52 points or 1.32% at 1536.49 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.34%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.11%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.31%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.82%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.79%), CESC Ltd (down 0.69%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.28%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.83%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 134.67 or 0.35% at 37936.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.3 points or 0.13% at 11188.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.65 points or 0.07% at 12981.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.12 points or 0.22% at 4496.4.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:00 IST

