Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 20.52 points or 1.32% at 1536.49 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.34%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.11%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.31%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.82%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.79%), CESC Ltd (down 0.69%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.28%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.83%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 134.67 or 0.35% at 37936.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.3 points or 0.13% at 11188.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.65 points or 0.07% at 12981.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.12 points or 0.22% at 4496.4.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

