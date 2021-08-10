The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, STEL Holdings Ltd, CMI Ltd and Stylam Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd tumbled 15.53% to Rs 270.25 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6896 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd lost 14.69% to Rs 69.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8135 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd crashed 14.47% to Rs 111.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17038 shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd corrected 14.18% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69243 shares in the past one month.

Stylam Industries Ltd slipped 13.19% to Rs 1121.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78717 shares in the past one month.

