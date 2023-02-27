Sintex-BAPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 199.29 crore

Net Loss of Sintex-BAPL reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 199.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 193.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.29193.2110.078.5219.7415.66-3.43-7.95-3.43-8.39

