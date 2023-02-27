JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue
Business Standard

Sintex-BAPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 199.29 crore

Net Loss of Sintex-BAPL reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 199.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 193.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.29193.21 3 OPM %10.078.52 -PBDT19.7415.66 26 PBT-3.43-7.95 57 NP-3.43-8.39 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU