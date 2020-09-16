Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangal Credit and Fincorp enters the gold-loan market, becomes first Indian NBFC to offer loans against diamond jewellery
Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 254.42% in the June 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 27.05% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.512.36 6 OPM %91.2472.88 -PBDT2.141.71 25 PBT2.081.68 24 NP1.551.22 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU