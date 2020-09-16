JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TMT (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 27.05% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.512.36 6 OPM %91.2472.88 -PBDT2.141.71 25 PBT2.081.68 24 NP1.551.22 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU