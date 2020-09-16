Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 27.05% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.512.3691.2472.882.141.712.081.681.551.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)