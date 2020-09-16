Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.79% to Rs 19.63 croreNet Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 39.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.79% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.6364.97 -70 OPM %-22.779.02 -PBDT-47.64-24.98 -91 PBT-56.74-34.37 -65 NP-39.70-21.66 -83
