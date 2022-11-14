JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Online Information Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Engineering Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.02 1050 OPM %104.350 -PBDT0.240 0 PBT0.240 0 NP0.190 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU