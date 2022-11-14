Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Mangalam Engineering Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.02 1050 OPM %104.350 -PBDT0.240 0 PBT0.240 0 NP0.190 0
